About 250 people attended the memorial mass for a well-known security guard in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre who died last week.

Originally from Latvia, Dagnis Valtins (47) lived in Bohernabreena and had been working with Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh for 13 years.

His colleagues requested Father Frank Drescher, Kilnamanagh and Castleview parish priest, to remember him with a service on Wednesday, February 12 in St Kevin’s Church.

“The loss of Dagnis has left a deep gap in the lives of his colleagues, his friends, and the community that knew him so well,” said Fr Frank opening his homily.

“His sudden passing has come as a shock, bringing sadness, confusion, and a deep sense of loss.

“(…) Yet, in our sorrow, we hold onto the good memories we have. Each of us carries a small piece of Dagnis in our hearts. Many will remember the way he stood near the entrance, calmly looking out for everyone, ensuring the store and all within it were secure.

‘They will recall how he greeted people with a simple yet kind ‘Hello’ or ‘How are you?’— never too much, never too little, just enough to let you know he saw you, that you mattered, that you were welcome.

‘He never sought to be the centre of attention but was always there when needed, offering help without even being asked.”

Fr Frank shared a prayer for Dagnis’ family in Latvia, whose grief “is even greater.”

“Many years ago, they said goodbye to him as he left for Ireland, full of hope for new opportunities and a better life. Now, they must welcome him home in a way they never imagined.”

Lastly, he invited parishioners to honour Dagnis by showing his same kindness and warmth to the next person.

“If there is one thing we can take from our experience in recent days, it is the importance of looking out for one another.

‘Dagnis spent his working life watching over others, making sure they were safe. In his memory, let us do the same, by caring for those around us, by noticing when someone is struggling, by reminding the people in our lives that they are not alone.

“(…) Let’s not wait until someone is gone to show them how much they matter and how much we care about them.”

Speaking after the mass, Fr Frank said, “There was a very solemn atmosphere.”

“Attendance was similar to a Sunday mass. There were many Dunnes employees but also a good few from Kilnamanagh. His death was shocking to everyone.”