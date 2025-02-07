Dagnis, the security guard, was ‘more than a familiar face’

A security guard in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre who died at the weekend will be remembered as “more than a familiar face” by the community.

Originally from Latvia, Dagnis Valtins (47) lived in Bohernabreena and had been working with Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh for 13 years.

He was a “cherished” staff member, as read the plaque that was set up in the shopping centre with a condolences book.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague,” it said.

“Dagnis, though you are no longer with us, you will always be near, in our hearts, our minds and our thoughts sincere.”

According to his colleagues, Dagnis was a constant presence within the store and had become more than a familiar face for the regular customers.

“He was a trusted confidant and a key part of their experience in store,” they wrote on the plaque.

According to Dunnes HR in Kilnamanagh, Dagnis was on his own in Ireland and his family in Latvia is arranging to have him buried in his native country.

Residents’ associations such as Kingswood Heights and Belgard Heights shared condolences on their social media pages and were met with words of affection for the well-known security guard.

“We were so sad to hear of the passing of Dagnis,” wrote Kingswood Heights on Sunday, February 2.

“He was an absolute gentleman and a very kind and friendly person to everybody.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Dagnis’ family, friends, and colleagues.

“There is a book of condolences for Dagnis in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre on the ramp just past the chemist if anyone wants to leave a message.”