Honouring Brigid, saint and goddess

THE Lá Fhéile Bríde Festival 2025 brought Clondalkin village to life with a vibrant celebration of Brigid, Goddess and Saint, through a series of events honouring her legacy.

This was the sixth year of the festival which featured a host of free family-friendly events including storytelling, traditional craft-making workshops, a lively parade through the village, and a pilgrimage culminating at St Brigid’s Well.

The event was a great success, drawing hundreds of people from both the local and wider community.

The festival was launched by Deputy Mayor Cllr. Allan Hayes and featured a fire performance and dramatisation of the story of Brigid from the spectacular Tornaido and the Fire & Light Fairy who lit up Brú Chrónáin Visitor Centre.

They were joined by singer and musician Seán Mulrooney, for a live music performance watched by over 250 spectators.

On Sunday the talented St Joseph’s Pipe Band led a parade through the centre of Clondalkin which featured the Mummers of Fingal and “Cleamairí Chluain Dolcáin” the newly formed Clondalkin Mummers who entertained the villagers en route with lively song and dance.

The parade culminated in Áras Chrónáin where children and adults alike engaged in a series of workshops on the day including My Brat Bhride – Brigid’s Cloak Workshop, St Brigid’s Cross making with Mervyn Ennis and a Bridóg Doll making workshop.

On Monday, Dr. Karen Ward of Moon Mná led the annual pilgrimage from the Sanctuary Holistic Centre on Stanhope Street to St Brigid’s Well on Boot Road, Clondalkin.

Following the old pilgrim path to Kildare, over 150 people took part in the 16 kilometre walk, honouring the way of Brigid.

Commenting on the event, Dr Ward said: “Clondalkin has been central to the celebration of Brigid and is home to one of the original wells founded back in the fifth century.

“The enthusiasm of the Clondalkin community in supporting the festival is truly inspiring.”

The Round Towers GAA club played host to the events of the afternoon which included a St Brigid’s Cross-making workshop led by Gay Allen, accompanied by local musicians and the captivating storytelling of St Brigid by the talented Sorcha Hegarty of Candlelit Tales.

The lively Story Circle encouraged all to share their own legends and personal accounts of St Brigid.

Caitriona Leavey, Chief Organiser of the Clondalkin event, remarked: “We were delighted with this year’s turnout from the local community.

“Thanks to everyone’s support, the celebration of Brigid and her traditions continues to grow each year.

“We look forward to expanding the festival in 2026 with even more events.”