Local Faces: Deirdre Kearns
WHEN it comes to community resources, the area of Firhouse possesses a bit of a hidden gem, writes Ken Doyle.
A success story which has been providing valuable services to Firhouse since 1987, Firhouse Community Centre.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘We want to see some action’ on derelict Esso site in villageTallaght
Calls for the former ‘Esso Site’ in Tallaght village to be secured and redeveloped were made again at the Tallaght area meeting...
Disabled people being treated ‘the same way as rubbish’Tallaght
“Disabled people are being treated the same way as rubbish,” said a man who had to fight broken-down vehicles and skips abandoned...
Golf equipment scam used to con various clubs by a ‘pleasant man’Tallaght
A man who was involved in a scam that involved contacting various golf clubs to purchase equipment and then withdrawing the payment...
St Mark’s help relaunch energy themeTallaght
An Taisce Green-Schools officially relaunched its energy theme for primary and secondary schools around the country, thanks to its new partnership with...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.