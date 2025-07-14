Core infrastructures have knock-on impact on quality of life for firms

CORE infrastructure deficiencies have been the “defining shortcomings of the past decade”, according to Chambers Ireland.

Speaking on the ongoing review of the National Development Plan (NDP), Chambers Ireland Chief Executive, Ian Talbot, said these core infrastructures, including transport, water and energy, have had a “profound knock-on impact on housing and on the quality of life for businesses and communities across the country.”

“Ireland’s GDP growth is estimated at 3.7 per cent for 2025, however the State currently ranks at just 38th in basic infrastructure availability. This contrast between strong economic performance and poor infrastructure represents not just a statistical anomaly, but a significant constraint on our competitiveness. It is essential that we reverse this trend and plan robustly for the future as our population expands.”

Talbot stressed that the review of the NDP must be conducted through the twin lenses of delivery and accountability, warning that without immediate and decisive action, the Plan risks devolving into a checklist of missed opportunities.

“Our message is clear: it is essential for all levels of government to recognise that the failure to deliver key infrastructure impedes progress in every other critical growth area,” Talbot said.

“Without urgency and tangible progress we risk jeopardising the very foundations of our future development.”

In a submission to the government, the business network said the alignment of stakeholders should be prioritised and that greater coordination, transparency and urgency from all departments is required while retaining the NDP’s original capital focus.