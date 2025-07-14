KIMS celebrate 10 years as a society

“YOU could say it’s been in motion for the last 10 years,” said Nikki Johnston, PRO and Events Coordinator of KIMS.

To mark their 10th anniversary, the Kilmainham Inchicore Musical Society (KIMS) is throwing a rollicking celebration titled the ‘Deadwood Hoedown’ — a tribute to their very first production, ‘Calamity Jane’.

Formed in 2015 from a meeting of like-minded musical enthusiasts in a local pub, KIMS has grown into a vibrant community with over 70 active members. The upcoming Hoedown will showcase this evolution with a night of music, line dancing, carnival games, and food, headlined by live tunes from The Wake-n-Bakers Band.

Planning for the celebration has been underway for six months, helmed by KIMS’ all-volunteer committee and subcommittee.

It is a “celebration of our achievements as a society over the last 10 years,” continues Nikki.

The evening will also feature performances of beloved show tunes from the group’s repertoire, with members reminiscing through photos, videos, and musical memories.

“Even after a few years, some harmony lines just come flooding back,” Nikki shares.

Reflecting on past productions, she holds a special place for ‘Calamity Jane’.

“That show is probably my favourite, as it holds so many special memories.”

Since then, the group has staged eight musicals, two plays, a concert, and even a virtual performance during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, KIMS is preparing to bring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ to the stage this autumn at the Inchicore College of Further Education, running from October 29 to November 1.

The ‘Deadwood Hoedown’ promises to be a night to remember on August 30 at 8pm at Rascals in Inchicore, celebrating the past while dancing full-speed into the future.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought at kims don’t miss out!