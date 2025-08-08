Search
Cormac Dixon qualifies for European U20 Athletics Championship final
Tallaght AC’S Cormac Dixon in action in the heats of the Men’s 3000 metres at the U20 European championships in Tampere, Finland

Michael HowleyAugust 8, 2025 3:46 pm

Rathcoole native and Tallaght AC member Cormac Dixon has qualified for the final of the 3000m at the European U20 Athletics Championships which are being held in Finland over the weekend.

Dixon is currently studying in America at Providence College in Rhode Island.

He has come home from his studies over the summer and won the National U20 title in the 1500m in July which put him in good stead to be selected for the European competition taking place now.

Previously unsure of what distance he would run in the competition it appears that Dixon has elected for the middle ground between the 1500m and 5000m categories, choosing 3000m as his category of choice.

Dixon finished fourth in his heat, managing to run 3km in a blistering 8:19.80 which was enough to qualify him for the final.

The final is set to take place at 6:05pm Irish time Saturday.

