Over 150 families are designated homeless this year in South Dublin

Over 150 households after being evicted in south Dublin have been recorded as homeless so far this year.

As of June 2025, 155 households or individuals have presented to South Dublin County Council’s Homeless Unit following “a valid Notice of Termination from their landlord”.

That’s according to SDCC director of housing Elaine Leech, who gave these figures in response to a question from Cllr Madeleine Johansson at the full council meeting on Monday, July 14.

Cllr Johansson called the figures “a damning indictment of a government that has

consistently prioritised landlords and developers over ordinary people.”

“We are seeing the human cost of these policies in our communities — families forced into emergency accommodation, children without stable homes, and lives disrupted through no fault of their own.”

Figures released by the Department of Housing on Friday, July 25, reveal a new record-breaking figure of 15,915 individuals accessing emergency accommodation by the end of June 2025, an increase of 1,612 (11.3 per cent) since the same time last year – including 2,320 families.

According to Cllr Johansson, the lifting of the eviction ban, weak protections for renters, and an abysmal record on public housing construction have all contributed to the crisis.

“This is not an accident — it is a consequence of deliberate political choices made by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“They had the opportunity to protect people from eviction, and they chose not to. The removal of rent caps and dumping the Tenant in Situ scheme confirms that this government serves the rich only and is engaged in all-out war on working-class families.

While SDCC have been allocated €25 million for acquisitions in 2025 under the Tenant in Situ scheme, the Department of Housing have put the scheme on hold.

As a long-time housing activist, Cllr. Johansson also highlighted her own experience fighting evictions firsthand.

“I stood side by side with fellow tenants in Tathony House when we were being threatened with mass eviction,” she added.

“I know what it’s like to fight tooth and nail just to keep a roof over your head. Only a society where workers are in power would make decisions in the interest of working-class people over developers and landlords.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.