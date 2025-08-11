National Senior Medals for Tallaght Athletes

TALLAGHT athletes produced some fine performances at the National Senior T&F Championships in Morton Stadium, Santry last weekend to secured medals in several events.

The final event on Day One on Saturday saw David Aigboboh, Joseph Ojewumi, Joseph Finnegan Murphy and Dubem Amah combine brilliantly to win the 4X100m title in 41.66 seconds.

This was indeed a fantastic achievement, as it was the fifth time the club won this title, matching the five U20 titles won by the club and adding to the 4X200m indoor title earlier in the year.

And on Day Two on Sunday, Sean Aigboboh went one better than last year to take silver in the 100m with a time of 10.41 seconds in a very close finish with Bori Akinola (UCD A.C.) who won the title in 10.29, in the absence of Tallaght’s Israel Olatunde the 2024 champion who unfortunately had to withdraw from the final due to injury following his win in the semi-final.

In the field events, Margaret Hayden the bronze medal winner in 2024 was another who stepped up a level to take silver in the hammer contest with a throw of 60.22m.

Others who competed in the sprints included, Gilbert Kaleta won recorded a time of 23.17 in his 200m heat, while Nadislane Kabongo recorded a time of 26.81 in her heat, and in the heats of the 100m, David Aigboboh recorded a time of 11.38, Joseph Finnegan Murphy 11.42, Uche Disu 12.01, and Karlota Malaga Moran 13.45.

Elsewhere this Thursday, at the European U20 Championships in Tempere, Finland Cormac Dixon will toe the line in the 3000m at 15:25 (Irish time) and is expected to qualify for Saturdays Final scheduled for 17:58 (Irish time) where he stands a great chance of making the podium, and Dubem Amah will take his place in round 1 of the 200m at 9:10 (Irish time) on Friday morning with the aim of reaching the semi final on Saturday (11:45), and the final scheduled for the same evening at 15:45, and he will also compete in round 1 of the 4X100m later that evening 17:40, with that final taking place on Sunday at 20:40.