Roadstone hosts Des Flannagan competition

THE RGSC in Kingswood played host to the Des Flanagan competition over this past weekend which saw teams consisting of one man and woman battling it out to be crowned the winning team.

Blessed with good weather for the day, the event was broken up into two sessions with one beginning at 9am and the other at 12pm.

Susan Ritchie and Paddy O’Connor from the RGSC club won the overall Des Flanagan after putting up an incredibly strong showing, particularly across the second 18 during the first session scoring 88 points.

Barbara Furlong and Tom McMorrow of Lucan Pitch and Putt finished runner up overall, also competing in the first session and making the competition close.

The second session was close amongst itself however none of the teams involved were able to gain any ground on the leaders with Susan and Paddy emerging overall victors on the day.

Other prize winners for RGSC included the teams of Louise Grace and Alan Mulroy, Carol and Gerry Treacey and Elaine and Terry Salmon.

Lucan also possessed several winners with Tracey Smith and Anthony Malone also picking up awards alongside runners up Barbara and Tom.