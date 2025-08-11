Search
Driving with no licence or insurance
Tallaght District Court

Driving with no licence or insurance

Echo StaffAugust 11, 2025 9:09 am

A MAN caught driving without insurance and a licence was disqualified from driving and fined at Tallaght District Court.

Anthony Daly (51), with an address of MacUilliam Way, Tallaght, appeared before the court charged with driving without insurance and a licence and failing to produce either to gardai.

Garda Mark Faul told the court the accused was stopped on November 19, 2023 in a Ford Mondeo and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station.

The court heard the accused plead guilty to no insurance or driver licence and has 16 previous convictions, including a two-year disqualification for driving without insurance which he received in Blanchards-town District Court on February 10, 2023.

Defence counsel Ethan Foley BL, said his client is on disability allowance, has two children, five grandchildren, and had difficulties with his previous garage which has since gone into liquidation.

Mr Foley said his client knows he is facing a disqualification, but is a man of “limited means”, has not come to garda attention since and was co-operative with gardai.

Judge Patricia McNamara disqualified Mr Daly from driving for four years, and fined him €450 for driving without insurance and €200 for driving without a driver licence.

Read More


Glenville celebrates All-Ireland pitch and putt champions

Tallaght

A pitch and putt club celebrated its legacy this week unveiling two tribute photographs of their two late All-Ireland champions. Members of...

Caught driving Romanian car with a Romanian insurance policy

Tallaght

A MAN who wishes to become a taxi driver escaped disqualification for driving without an Irish insurance policy at Tallaght District Court....

Local Faces: Natasha Jordan

Tallaght

There’s a mini-revolution happening in the Belgard community of Tallaght and the woman at the forefront of this rejuvenation is Natasha Jordan,...

Hello, neighbours – you’re very welcome!

Tallaght

An estate turned their annual Family Fun Day into ‘Inclusion Day’ to “bring the community back together, nobody excluded.” The annual Family...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST