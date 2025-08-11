Driving with no licence or insurance

A MAN caught driving without insurance and a licence was disqualified from driving and fined at Tallaght District Court.

Anthony Daly (51), with an address of MacUilliam Way, Tallaght, appeared before the court charged with driving without insurance and a licence and failing to produce either to gardai.

Garda Mark Faul told the court the accused was stopped on November 19, 2023 in a Ford Mondeo and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station.

The court heard the accused plead guilty to no insurance or driver licence and has 16 previous convictions, including a two-year disqualification for driving without insurance which he received in Blanchards-town District Court on February 10, 2023.

Defence counsel Ethan Foley BL, said his client is on disability allowance, has two children, five grandchildren, and had difficulties with his previous garage which has since gone into liquidation.

Mr Foley said his client knows he is facing a disqualification, but is a man of “limited means”, has not come to garda attention since and was co-operative with gardai.

Judge Patricia McNamara disqualified Mr Daly from driving for four years, and fined him €450 for driving without insurance and €200 for driving without a driver licence.