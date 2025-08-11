International award for Yemisi

The Chair of South Dublin Migrant Integration Forum, Yemisi Ojo, received an international award for her significant impact in community and humanitarian work.

At a ceremony held at the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght on Saturday, July 12, Ms Ojo was named Ireland’s Honorary Doctorate from Anointed University Worldwide in the field of Leadership Management and Administration and an Integrity Fellow Humanitarian Ambassador for the class of 2025.

After the ceremony, she commented, “I feel honoured and proud to be amongst the first recipients of the Honorary Doctorate PhD in the Republic of Ireland.

“Over two decades of selfless services and my education achievements paid off.

‘It takes a lot of passion, dedication and the spirit of never giving up. Thanks to my family for their love and support.”

Ms Ojo was happy to take part in a ceremony “with over 150 people in attendance” and to receive congratulations for her hard work from newly elected South Dublin Mayor, Cllr Pamela Kearns.