Cost rental landmark achievement

At the launch of Innovation Square in Tallaght were Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Housing James Browne, Colm Ward, CEO of South Dublin County Council, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy, TD, and councillors

THE first local authority funded standalone cost-rental development in Ireland was launched by South Dublin County Council.

The project, named Innovation Square and comprising 133 new homes, is in a new urban district of Tallaght known as Innovation Quarter and represents the largest single-tenure cost-rental project by a local authority in Ireland to date, creating a pioneering template for delivery, funding and operation of this increasingly popular housing tenure.

Utilising an SDCC-owned brownfield site within the Innovation Quarter, for which planning was approved by the council’s elected members in October 2020, a multi-disciplinary team led by Coady Architects oversaw construction by J.J. Rhatigan under a design-and-build contract.

Innovation Square was delivered using modern methods of construction through offsite fabrication of precast concrete wall panels with brick finish, insulation, windows, and internal finish delivered to site complete and ready for installation, ensuring completion within a tight delivery programme.

The innovative design for modern living provides studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two podium blocks of up to eight storeys along with interconnecting three-bedroom homes, and also features a managed community facility, a beautifully landscaped shared courtyard, ample bicycle parking, and several car -parking spaces for residents.

The central location is ideal for the rental market with proximity to major employment, retail and education centres as well as excellent transport links and amenities.

The development is an integral part of an area masterplan that saw delivery of a new link road, significant public realm enhancements creating increased permeability and a transformational necklace of public open spaces and SDCC new innovation centre, WorkIQ.

These adjacent projects were supported by the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF) creating a gateway to regeneration of a wider area that has the potential to deliver up to 11,000 new homes and create up to 15,000 jobs under the Tallaght Local Area Plan, while also setting the benchmark for future development in the centre of Tallaght, providing inviting and animated public spaces that foster social interaction, vibrancy, and diversity.

Colm Ward, Chief Executive of SDCC said: “Innovation Square is a landmark achievement for SDCC, demonstrating how local authorities can lead with ambition, creativity, and responsibility.

‘By investing in cost-rental housing on a brownfield site, we are not only delivering high-quality, affordable homes but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive and sustainable urban future.

This project is a catalyst for regeneration, a model for climate-conscious development, and a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and community-focused planning.”