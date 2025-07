UP TO 250 staff at Pfizer took part in their annual cycle to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society – a 280km trek starting in Grange Castle, and finishing in Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The cycle was originally started by Liam Ryan who was a Pfizer colleague based in Newbridge.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept