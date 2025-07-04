GAA club to host Palestine players on tour of Ireland
A local GAA club is set to host players from GAA Palestine as they embark on a tour of Ireland.
Good Counsel Liffey Gaels which has grounds in Drimnagh and Ballyfermot will host the visitors for two nights on their two-week tour, which is set to begin on July 18.
AUTHOREllen Gough
