Search
GAA club to host Palestine players on tour of Ireland
Founder of GAA Palestine, Stephen Redmond and coach Mohammod with GAA Palestine players

GAA club to host Palestine players on tour of Ireland

Ellen GoughJuly 4, 2025 9:36 am

A local GAA club is set to host players from GAA Palestine as they embark on a tour of Ireland.

Good Counsel Liffey Gaels which has grounds in Drimnagh and Ballyfermot will host the visitors for two nights on their two-week tour, which is set to begin on July 18.

Read More


Senior citizen plans for Cherry Orchard on hold

News

There are serious concerns that plans for a senior citizens’ accommodation and village centre in Cherry Orchard will not go ahead, as...

Open bins, brazen birds and Ballyer takeaways

Ballyfermot

A number of bins in Ballyfermot will be replaced over the summer to thwart seagulls pulling out food waste.Dublin City Council’s waste...

An extraordinary collection of homemade quilts, tapestries and wall hangings are on display this month in Ballyfermot Library

Ballyfermot

“One day I made a critical comment and was promptly invited to do it myself.” laughs Ray Moore of Palmerstown.The 84-year-old is...

Siblings shine with silver and bronze in international contests

Ballyfermot

Three sibling gymnasts from local clubs made Dublin and Ireland proud at international competitions in the past months.James (17) and Matthew (14)...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST