Couch to 5k program success

NORTH Clondalkin Running Club has recently seen the conclusion of their couch to 5k program with 17 individuals finishing the course.

With now over 120 members in 2026, the club has grown from being a predominantly female club to having a ratio of circa 60% women and 40% men which is very important for both demographics to feel that they have a place within the club.

Committed to making running accessible to everyone in the community, North Clondalkin Running Club actively facilitates participation by supporting members with the use of running buggies.

These devices allow for those with a disability to take part in the sport and club activities.

Club chairperson Jacqueline Sheehy commented on the usefulness of these devices.

“Last year I borrowed two running buggies from Inner City Running Club to facilitate a member so he and I could run with his two kids in a race in town. We aim for running to be accessible for everyone within the club. This can involve being mindful in how we plan routes, pacing sessions inclusively and fostering an environment where families and carers feel welcome and supported.”

“We also work to raise awareness among our members about inclusivity, encouraging a culture of patience, respect, and encouragement. It’s not just about participation —

It’s about belonging. We organised 13 members to take part in Autism Friendly Town training so our club can be awarded the certificate once we have competed all the requirements asked of us.”

“It’s vitally important that people with additional needs are considered because sport and physical activity should be accessible to all. Beyond the physical benefits, being part of a club offers social connection, confidence, and a sense of community. By making these accommodations, we’re not only removing barriers but actively strengthening our club and reflecting the inclusive values we stand for.”

The club aims to cater for disabled people such as Laura Wright who is a member of the club while also suffering with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a genetic and progressive disorder which has left her wheelchair bound.

She was involved with designing the aesthetic of the club’s running buggy blankets as well as taking part in the design of training gear for the club.

The club is also planning a Five Mile Race for June 14 which marks the next major date on their calendar.