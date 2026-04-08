JKS field strong squad at Ireland Open

JKS Tallaght Karate club recently took part in the JKS Ireland Open which was held in Tallaght Leisure Centre last Sunday.

Led by Philip Kennedy Sensei, (3rd Dan), the club fielded a strong squad in the competition who did JKS Tallaght proud, providing an outstanding performance.

The competition saw 273 competitors come from dojos across Ireland along with a visiting team from Scotland.

JKS athletes secured an impressive haul of one gold, four silver and seven bronze medals, finishing fifth in the overall standings.

The club’s medal winners are as follows.

Bella Maher won gold in Mixed Kata 12-15 years and bronze in Girls Kumite 12-13 years.

Ayesha Sahajwalla won silver in Mixed Kata 11 years and a bronze in Girls Kumite 10-11 years.

Sara George earned a bronze medal in Children’s Kumite and a bronze in Children’s Kata.

Georgia Freeman earned 2nd place in Mixed Kumite while Tylor Fuentes also managed a silver medal in Mixed Kumite.

Daniel Thomas won bronze in Boys Kumite 10-11years as did Lace Qepi.

Neo Murray won silver in Boys Kumite 12-13 years while Xhiems Qepi rounded out the medal haul with a bronze in Boys Kumite 14-15 years.

Head Coach Eoghan Sensei alongside coaches David, Tony, Sufian, Kaz, Anela and Ajia guided a squad of over 37 competitors from Senior, Junior and Tigers classes throughout a full day of kata and kumite competition.

A particularly meaningful moment on the day was the presentation of the ‘Marie Reynolds Legacy Award’ honouring the spirit and values of the late matriarch of JKS Tallaght, Renny Sensei.

The award was presented by her son, Philip Kennedy Sensei to Kathryn Veroni who was recognised as the best example of Budo Spirit.

Speaking at the presentation, Philip Sensei said it was “an honour to present this award today to Kathryn, who truly embodied the essence of karate and everything my mother stood for.”

The event, organised by JKS Ireland and Dermot O’Keeffe Sensei, was a great success and showcased the high standard of karate across the country.

JKS Tallaght can take great pride in their performance, with athletes, coaches, and supporters all playing a vital role.