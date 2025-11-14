Search
Couch to 5km programme success for running club
Members of North Clondalkin Running Club

Couch to 5km programme success for running club

Michael HowleyNovember 14, 2025 1:21 pm

NORTH Clondalkin Running Club launched its successful couch to 5km program at the start of September.

Now 10 weeks later the participants recently graduated with a new improved level of physical fitness as well as mental clarity.

The program was composed of individuals who had little to no experience running or being active and took them from this state to running or jogging three times a week. This falls in line with the club’s motto ‘What doesn’t challenge you, doesn’t change you’.

Club Chairperson Jacqueline Sheehy spoke on the program.

“They found a new routine that benefitted them and their family. The space that North Clondalkin Running club creates encourages people to look after their physical, mental and emotional well-being while getting fit and healthy.”

The club had a total of 45 people sign up for the couch to 5k program which is also free.

The sessions are run three times weekly with volunteer coaches.

The program is run twice a year from Collinstown Sports Complex with members paying an initial membership fee of €50 which will cover them for the whole year from January to December.

Anyone that would like to join the next coach of a 5k program can sign up now and their membership will be active in time for 2026.

“We have reached over 120 members this year. With the assistance of Active South Dublin our membership is just growing and growing. People can’t believe the club is a hidden gem on their doorstep.”

The club also engages in community fundraising as seen by the efforts of Keiron Lewis and Shane Bowden who raised over €2,200 earlier this year with a Quardrathon completing four marathons back to back in the hills of Donegal.

The money raised by the duo was donated towards ‘CAP’ or the Clondalkin Autism Parent support network.

Read More


Double delight for Rovers

Sport

Shamrock Rovers defeated Cork City 2-0 in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete a domestic double for the first time...

Tohill joy at British Rallycross c’ship title

Sport

DEREK Tohill secured a second career Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship title in the final weekend of the season at Lydden Hill...

Young Harry doing his family proud with Sydney

Sport

FORMER St Mark’s and Dublin minor player Gary Cramer traded Tallaght for Australia a number of years ago, but now his son...

Boden commence Leinster campaign against Castletown

Sport

BALLYBODEN St Endas’ will kick off their Leinster Football Championship campaign this Sunday with a match against Wexford Champions Castletown. Boden have...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST