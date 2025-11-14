Couch to 5km programme success for running club

NORTH Clondalkin Running Club launched its successful couch to 5km program at the start of September.

Now 10 weeks later the participants recently graduated with a new improved level of physical fitness as well as mental clarity.

The program was composed of individuals who had little to no experience running or being active and took them from this state to running or jogging three times a week. This falls in line with the club’s motto ‘What doesn’t challenge you, doesn’t change you’.

Club Chairperson Jacqueline Sheehy spoke on the program.

“They found a new routine that benefitted them and their family. The space that North Clondalkin Running club creates encourages people to look after their physical, mental and emotional well-being while getting fit and healthy.”

The club had a total of 45 people sign up for the couch to 5k program which is also free.

The sessions are run three times weekly with volunteer coaches.

The program is run twice a year from Collinstown Sports Complex with members paying an initial membership fee of €50 which will cover them for the whole year from January to December.

Anyone that would like to join the next coach of a 5k program can sign up now and their membership will be active in time for 2026.

“We have reached over 120 members this year. With the assistance of Active South Dublin our membership is just growing and growing. People can’t believe the club is a hidden gem on their doorstep.”

The club also engages in community fundraising as seen by the efforts of Keiron Lewis and Shane Bowden who raised over €2,200 earlier this year with a Quardrathon completing four marathons back to back in the hills of Donegal.

The money raised by the duo was donated towards ‘CAP’ or the Clondalkin Autism Parent support network.