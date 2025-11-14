HSE in discussions to identifty land for a primary care centre

The HSE are in discussions to identify suitable land in Lucan for a future primary care centre.

The news comes after the Adamstown Primary Care Centre opened its doors to local representatives for a visit of the facility that is set to open in the coming months.

Councillor Liona O’Toole was present at the Regional Health Forum meeting where the latest news of Lucan’s possible primary care centre was shared and welcomed another positive step in healthcare for the area.

Cllr O’Toole stated: “With Lucan’s population now more than three times that of areas in Dublin served by such centres, this has become a pressing issue.

“The HSE confirmed they are aware of the growing demand and are in discussions to identify suitable land in Lucan for a future Primary Care Centre.

“They also agreed to attend a future Area Committee Meeting to discuss healthcare services locally and hear the issues raised by residents.”

Other primary care centres in Dublin include the Ballyfermot/Palmerstown Primary Care Centre and the Kilnamanagh-Tymon Primary Care Centre.

The Adamstown Primary Care Centre is set to have its doors opened to the public in the first few months of 2026.

The building is designed to accommodate several forms of care, including two Primary Care Teams, one Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) and one GP practice.

Professionals and services available include the public health nurse service, occupational therapist, dietetics, child psychology, social work and speech and language therapy.

The Primary Care Centre will have three floors dedicated to clinical use, with another floor used as a staff office, while 10 bookable clinic rooms will be made available.

HSE Dublin and Midlands stated when asked about this development: “The HSE is committed to the development of community healthcare facilities within the Community Healthcare Network of Lucan and surrounding areas.

“The recent completion of a significant capital investment project in Adamstown with an anticipated opening in of Q1/ 2026 is a positive development for the area.

“In parallel, HSE services are currently undertaking an assessment of the future service requirements and needs for this network.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.