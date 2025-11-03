Adamstown Care Centre opens in early new year

The Adamstown Primary Care Centre is set to have its doors opened to the public in the first few months of 2026.

Work done to transition an existing building idle for almost two decades into the care centre began in 2024 and is now complete.

The next step is for the developer to complete the handover of the building to the HSE ahead of the expected opening date.

Former councillor and local representative Derren Ó Brádaigh welcomed the Primary Care Centre after partaking in a recent site visit.

Ó Brádaigh said: “For far too long, residents in Lucan, and in particular the 25,000 inhabitants of Adamstown, have been without essential healthcare services in the area.

“There has been an ongoing acute shortage of GPs and primary care services, so the delivery of this facility will help to ease the growing demand.”

The building is designed to accommodate several forms of care, including two Primary Care Teams, one Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) and one GP practice.

Professionals and services available include the public health nurse service, occupational therapist, dietetics, child psychology, social work and speech and language therapy.

The Primary Care Centre will have three floors dedicated to clinical use, with another floor used as a staff office, while 10 bookable clinic rooms will be made available.

Representative Ó Brádaigh noted that the location for the new centre was a “no-brainer” due to its existing layout.

“I have looked at this building lie idle for 18 years. It was originally designed as a marketing suite, so given its location and size, it really was a no-brainer that efforts to acquire this building within the Strategic Development Zone of Adamstown were pursued.”

Approximately 40 people will operate within the centre – many of the staff set to relocate to the new building are moving from the Rossecourt Resource Centre.

Some clinicians based at the Acorn Unit in Cherry Orchard Hospital will also make the move.

“This is a good-news story for local people and their families, and I commend the developer, South Dublin County Council and the HSE for listening to the community and those of us who have kept the pressure on the Minister to deliver upon this vital facility.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.