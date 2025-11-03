Planning granted for temporary ice rink tent in shopping centre car park

The ice rink tent is planned for the car park at The Square

Planning permission has been granted for the next five years for an ice rink tent at The Square Shopping Centre.

The council have granted permission to the shopping centre’s management for temporary use of part of the eastern carpark lands for the erection of a 1,315sqm temporary tent structure for use as an ice rink for a period not exceeding 3 months per year, from November to January.

According to their website, South Dublin On Ice “is set to transform Tallaght Square & host a magical festive celebration for South Dublin”.

The planning permission is valid for the next five winters, 2025-2029 inclusive.

Up to 48 car spaces will be out of use for the duration of the temporary ice rink, the application stated, at the car park to the east of The Square Shopping Centre.

The proposed opening hours for the rink will be from 8am to 10pm, according to the application.

Music will be played within the ice rink marquee “as background only” and will be managed so as not to “negatively impact the operation of the commercial centre or the general public”, the centre’s management said.

The Square has over 2,400 parking spaces which will be available for the ice rink customers and will be marshalled during busy periods to ensure safe movement and to address potential congestion issues.

Permission for the temporary structure was granted on October 16 by South Dublin County Council’s planning department.

South Dublin On Ice is due to open November 2025.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme