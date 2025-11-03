Woman injured by fireworks and missiles thrown at gardai

A WOMAN was injured, and fireworks and missiles were thrown at gardai at a bonfire in Crumlin on Halloween evening.

According to gardai, the incident occurred at Cashel Avenue in Crumlin as uniform gardai were forced to withdraw from the area during the incident.

Shortly after 6.30pm, gardai at the scene became aware of a report of the discharge of a firework into a private residence.

A woman, aged in her 30’s, was initially treated at scene by Dublin Fire Brigade personnel and subsequently conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The Public Order Unit was deployed to secure the area and assisted Dublin Fire Brigade to attend safely.

A garda statement issued on Monday said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Anyone in the area of Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Friday 31st October 2025, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.