Man (25) charged with firearms offence

A MAN charged under a firearms offence was released on bail.

Jordan Foley (25), with an address of Avonbeg Gardens, appeared in custody at Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.

The court heard gardai arrested Mr Foley on November 1 under the Firearms Act.

The defendant was conveyed to Leixlip Garda Station where he was charged.

Garda had no objection to bail, on conditions that Mr Foley sign on at Tallaght Garda Station three times a week, reside at the address on the charge sheet and surrender his passport within 48 hours.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin asked if the court could assign Michael Hennesey for Mr Foley who recently lost his job and is in receipt of social welfare.

Judge Mark O’Connell adjourned the case until January 19 at Blanchardstown District Court.

An earlier press release by gardai said that shortly before 9am on Saturday, November 1, gardai responded to reports of a male motorist travelling on the M4 in Kilcock, Kildare armed with a suspected firearm.

The vehicle concerned was located by gardai and following a lengthy managed containment operation, the vehicle and motorist were intercepted in the Tallaght area shortly after 10.30am.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 20s, was arrested and an imitation firearm was recovered.

He was detained at a Garda Station in County Kildare under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Minor damage was caused to two garda vehicles in the course of the incident. No one required immediate medical attention.

