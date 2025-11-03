Locals raise over €5,000 for non-profit Animal Aid mission
A local community has raised over €5,000 for a non-profit organisation that was temporarily forced to shut their doors due to mounting bills.
Clondalkin Animal Aid’s mission is to give stray or surrendered animals, mainly dogs or cats, a better life by connecting or reuniting them with a home.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Relief as €5m Corkagh Park works are near completionClondalkin
Relief has been expressed as the enhancement works at Corkagh Park near completion after a three-and-a-half year wait.A €5 million scheme was...
‘Cynical’ drugs and alcohol taskforce budget cut by 25%Clondalkin
A local opposition TD has slated the government’s budget cuts to drugs and alcohol task forces across Ireland.Funding is to be cut...
Frustration as people feel let down by housing developerClondalkin
Residents of Kilcarbery Grange will be partaking in a “legal, non-confrontational demonstration” as they feel let down by the developer and the...
‘Everyone is struggling’ with scramblers in public parksClondalkin
“Everyone is struggling with them, and at the same time they have a role.”E-scooter and scrambler use in public parks has come...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.