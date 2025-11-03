Search
Locals raise over €5,000 for non-profit Animal Aid mission
Locals raise over €5,000 for non-profit Animal Aid mission

James Roulston MooneyNovember 3, 2025 10:38 am

A local community has raised over €5,000 for a non-profit organisation that was temporarily forced to shut their doors due to mounting bills.

Clondalkin Animal Aid’s mission is to give stray or surrendered animals, mainly dogs or cats, a better life by connecting or reuniting them with a home.

