‘Fresh First’ re-fit planned for Tesco in Ballyfermot

The Ballyfermot Tesco has been approved for a “significant capital investment” from Tesco Ireland to modernise its look.

Significant improvements are set to be made to the store front at the Ballyfermot location, as well as a ‘Fresh First’ refit.

Tesco’s Fresh First programme sees stores refitted so that healthy, perishable items such as fresh fruit and vegetables are given priority positioning in the store.

The store will acquire a new display area inside that is set to underline a commitment to fresh fruit and vegetables.

Councillor Vincent Jackson has welcomed the update after years of lobbying for a better-looking store in Ballyfermot.

Cllr Jackson said: “Over the years, they weren’t too happy to be honest about my comments about the store.

“But anyone I know in Ballyfermot will echo what I said.”

Poor reviews detailing empty shelves, limited open tills and the cleanliness of the shop appear when the store is searched up online.

Cllr Jackson had recently described the layout of the Ballyfermot Tesco as something from the past and noted that it was “one of the worst stores in the Republic of Ireland.”

In 2022, Tesco Ireland invested €50 million into new stores and store refurbishments across the country.

In July, a store in Virginia, Cavan was reopened after a €3.5 million upgrade was completed following its purchase by Tesco Ireland last year.

Tesco expressed disappointment at the Ballyfermot representative’s latest comments which were said at a recent area committee meeting in September.

A letter in response to Cllr Jackson reads: “We take pride in being a good neighbour, and in how our stores are presented for our customers and our communities…Tesco Ireland remains fully committed to the site, the store, and the 80 colleagues working there.”

Tesco Ireland did make clear their disappointment at the state of the car park and clothes bank areas of the location, which are under the remit of the local authority.

The company noted that the area required more regular servicing from Dublin City Council to improve the outdoor features of the site.

CCTV has been installed to watch the clothing banks to discourage the dumping of unloved clothing when the banks are full.

Cllr Jackson said that the issue was very visible over the summer months, and some were strewn across the car park and soggy.

Cllr Jackson added: “At least now, we started to have the mechanism to be able to prosecute people if they’re quite evidently dumping there, you know…

“…It’s not only a maintenance thing with the companies – it’s people’s behaviour and leaving stuff beside them.”

