Horse believed to be part of Citywest Riot found injured
A horse that’s believed to have been charged towards Gardaí during the Citywest riots was found injured in Tallaght on Monday.
The horse was found by Gardaí on patrol in Tallaght on Monday, October 27, “totally exhausted” according to animal welfare group My Lovely Horse.
AUTHOREllen Gough
