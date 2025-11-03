Search
Saggart reeling after two nights of violent protests
The Church in Saggart

Saggart reeling after two nights of violent protests

Ellen GoughNovember 3, 2025 10:05 am

Residents of Saggart are still reeling from two nights of violent protest outside the Citywest Hotel last week.

However, many say that these events are the inevitable result of their concerns “not being listened to”.

Read More


Recruitment campaign taking place for people to join Garda

News

A RECUTIMENT campaign is currently taking place for people to join An Garda Síochána.The Gardai Trainee employment drive was launched at the...

Amazon logistics to create 60 jobs at delivery station facility in Rathcoole

News

Amazon Logistics will create approximately 60 jobs at its delivery station in Rathcoole.The newly renovated 6,000 square metre Amazon.ie building is now...

As Catherine Connolly prepares to move to the Áras the after-effects of a divisive election continue to be felt

News

As Catherine Connolly prepares for her move to the Áras to serve her seven years as Ireland’s president, the after-effects of probably...

Half of homes owned by local authority are more than 35 years old

News

Over half of the homes owned by the council for social housing are more than 35 years old.Data shared by South Dublin...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST