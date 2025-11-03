Half of homes owned by local authority are more than 35 years old

Over half of the homes owned by the council for social housing are more than 35 years old.

Data shared by South Dublin County Council shows that of the 10,561 social housing dwellings they own, just under 6,000 of them were built between 1910 and 1989.

The council shared this data on the “age profile of our housing stock, categorised by decade of construction and dwelling type” in response to a question by Cllr Eoin Ó Broin at the full council meeting on Monday, October 13, who asked for “the numbers of SDCC social housing dwellings constructed in each decade with separate columns for apartments and houses”.

Over a quarter of the council’s housing – 4466 homes (including 4 apartments) – was built during the 1980s, while 1,616 homes date back to the 1970s and just 73 homes were bult before 1969.

Of the 1,580 apartments the council have, 1,110 were built during 2000-2009.

Just 712 homes – 254 apartments and 458 houses – were built since 2020.

