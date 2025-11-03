St Kevin’s girls school hold special ceremony to mark their 50th jubilee
A PRIMARY school held a special Mass last Thursday to mark their 50th Jubilee.
St Kevin’s Girls’ National School recently marked the major milestone with a special ceremony held in St Kevin’s Church on Thursday morning, October 16.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Calls for IBAL to only consider commercial and open areasTallaght
Councillors have called for Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) to “only consider commercial and open public realm areas” when compiling their yearly...
‘High profile’ unit on market for €179,000Tallaght
A “high profile” commercial unit in a busy Tallaght shopping centre is now on the market for just under €180,000.BROE Auctioneers “are...
Local Faces: Caroline CreanerTallaght
Apologies for starting with a difficult topic this week but please bear with me, things are not as bleak as they may...
Wonderful day of fun ay Orla Byrne Camogie Memorial CupTallaght
It was a “wonderful day” of fun for a good cause at St Anne’s GAA Club in Bohernabreena, for the third Orla...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.