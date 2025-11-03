Woman at restaurant had to be restrained by gardai

A WOMAN who had to be restrained by gardai following an altercation with another female at a restaurant in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, was remanded on continuing bail for a charitable donation.

Mary Stokes (31), of Shancastle Avenue, Clondalkin, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, charged with public order offences.

The court heard that on September 18, 2025, gardai responded to a disturbance at Cosmos restaurant in Liffey Valley where two females were fighting.

On arrival, the defendant was highly intoxicated and refused to leave, shouting at Garda James Byrne.

The court heard she tried to grab a glass and a jug, before being removed from the premises and restrained in handcuffs.

Ms Stokes was taken to Ronanstown Garda Station and had to be restrained when she was put in a cell.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said his client on the day had engaged in a “drastically clouded judgement” but that she is someone who has no previous convictions and works in retail.

Mr Fleming said his client comes from a Traveller background and although some other members of the family have faced serious charges in the past she has not, and had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge John Brennan said it was concerning that the defendant failed to calm down on the day in question but took into account her no-previous convictions, that Ms Stokes was otherwise a hard working woman working fulltime and “hopefully it was a once-off.”

Ms Stokes was remanded on continuing bail to November 30, for a charitable donation of €100 to Merchant’s Quay Project.

