Celebrations for Jordan’s Centra named National Store of the Year winners

A local store in Tallaght has been awarded with Centra’s ‘National Store of the Year’ for 2025, beating out half a thousand stores nationwide.

Jordan’s Centra Tallaght was jointly awarded the title alongside Thornton’s Centra Drumcondra in the first time ever that two stores were celebrated.

Jordan’s Centra was one of 13 finalists up for the honours and was selected from over 500 stores nationwide.

Centra Managing Director Luke Hanlon extended his congratulations to the local outfit after their win.

The Managing Director said: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the managers and teams at Jordan’s Centra Tallaght and Thornton’s Centra Drumcondra for being named joint Best Centra in Ireland.

“Your expertise, excellence and unwavering commitment elevate convenience retailing to a world-class level.

“These stores reflect everything Centra stands for – fresh food, friendly service and genuine community connection.

“The winning teams set the benchmark for convenience retail in Ireland, showing how independent stores can make a powerful national impact.

“This recognition is a true mark of excellence within our industry – well done to all involved.”

The accolade was awarded at the Pride of Centra awards at the Round Room at the Mansion House Dublin.

The stores were noted to have excelled across all evaluation categories, which made it hard to choose an outright victor.

The award, sponsored by Three, was determined based on detailed store audits by independent competition judge and retail consultant, Dr. Alan Collins.

Dr Collins’ audits covered product range and quality, customer service, store presentation and innovation, fresh food offering, store hygiene standards, and sustainability practice.

Centra Sales Director Cormac Dawson noted that Jordan’s Centra Tallaght’s focus on “quality service and community” set them apart from the rest of the retailer’s crop.

The Sales Director stated: “The Pride of Centra awards highlight the remarkable dedication and innovation shown by both stores. It’s a celebration of passion, creativity and going the extra mile every day.

“Their focus on quality, service, and community sets them apart and showcases the very best of Centra nationwide.”