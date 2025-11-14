Why do we still not have answers asks Harvey’s mother after report

Harvey Morrison Sherratt passed away at the end of July

The mother of Harvey Morrison Sherratt has called for answers after a report was published that alleged that he was mistakenly deemed palliative and removed from a surgery waiting list.

The Sunday Times reported that Children’s Health Ireland mistakenly believed that the nine-year-old, who suffered from scoliosis and spina bifida, was a palliative patient.

Harvey passed away at the end of July aged nine, eight months after finally receiving surgery.

Harvey’s mother, Gillian Sherratt stated on social media after the Sunday Times had published the article: “Harvey was allegedly labelled as ‘palliative’ despite three separate surgeons all recommending surgery.

“Harvey was never linked to a palliative care team, nowhere in his medical records is he referred to as palliative, and nobody ever even uttered the word to us.

“He was not palliative, he was removed from a list with zero treatment plan in place.

“Now that government and the HSE are (finally) looking for answers, CHI appear to be uncooperative, further proving that this inquiry needs to be a public independent statutory where CHI will be compelled to cooperate.

“If Harvey was given appropriate treatment, if everything is above board, why do we still not have answers??”

The nine-year-old received surgery last November after waiting over three years for the procedure, with his name being removed from a waiting list in the interim.

Last month, the Tanaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill pledged to hold an enquiry into CHI after a meeting with Harvey’s parents.

Sherratt questioned the pair on social media after the Sunday Times article was published: “This protected disclosure was in your possession prior to our last meeting and yet you never once discussed it with us or attempted to give us any clarity.

“You sat there while I spoke again about how we still did not have answers as to what happened to Harvey and you chose to keep this information from us.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD took to social media to make a statement on the report.

Deputy McDonald stated: “Devastating report. Whistleblower alleging Harvey was removed from waiting list based on a false assumption by CHI that he was palliative.

“How could something like this happen? Gillian and Stephen were never consulted or informed.

“They were stonewalled. There has to be a full independent statutory inquiry. I will stand with them until truth is delivered for them and all the other families.”