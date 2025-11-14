PhoneWatch Research: Burglary Rates in Ireland at Lowest Level in a Decade

ADVERTORIAL

Burglary levels across Ireland are significantly lower than they were ten years ago, according to new research by PhoneWatch.

Drawing on Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures for each Garda divisions from 2014 to 2024, analysis reveals that burglaries in the combined Dublin Garda divisions have decreased by 69% (3,774 burglaries in 2024).

The Dublin Eastern division had the highest decrease in the country at 79% (398 burglaries in 2024).

The Dublin Southern rates decreased by 77% (582 burglaries in 2024), Dublin Western decreased by 73% (667 burglaries in 2024), Dublin Northern by 71% (735) and Dublin South Central and Dublin North Central both experienced a 52% decrease (852 and 540 burglaries respectively in 2024).

PhoneWatch urges homeowners to continue to be vigilant and review their home security measures to maintain this positive reduction in home break-ins.

The reduction of burglaries over this ten-year period has been consistent across all 28 Garda divisions.

The Cork West and Waterford divisions both had a 78% decrease (181 burglaries in 2024) and the Wexford division had a 71% decrease (295 burglaries in 2024).

The division with the lowest decrease was the combined Cavan and Monaghan division with a 19% reduction (286 burglaries in 2024) and the Clare and Tipperary divisions were next with a 44% decrease each (198 and 355 burglaries respectively in 2024), which are all encouraging results that we need to continue.

On a national level, burglaries are down over 50%, with average annual burglary rates decreasing from almost 20,000 per annum in the 2015-2019 period to less than 10,000 per annum in 2022-2024.

Whilst burglaries have risen modestly by 12% since the historic low of 8,588 recorded in 2021, PhoneWatch notes that this Covid-era figure represented an anomaly, with lockdowns and remote working meaning homes were occupied far more than usual.

The recent increase reflects a return to more normal patterns, with current levels still dramatically lower than the pre-2015.

This progress provides encouraging news as Ireland enters the winter months, a period when intrusions traditionally spike, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance despite the long-term decline.

Data from PhoneWatch’s Alarm Receiving Centre reveals consistent patterns in how burglars operate.

The front door remains the most common entry point, whilst 2am to 4am represents the peak window for break-ins.

These trends underscore the importance of visible deterrents, reinforced locks, and monitored alarm systems, particularly during vulnerable overnight hours when families are asleep.

According to PhoneWatch, research conducted with their research partner, Bounce Insights, in 2025, half of Irish homeowners now feel more concerned about a break-in compared to a year ago, and 49% report feeling less safe in their homes during winter months.

With burglaries typically increasing during the darker months, PhoneWatch is urging homeowners to review their home protection measures now as we head into the high-risk winter season.

Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch, said: “It’s encouraging to see that burglary rates in Ireland have halved over the past decade which is a clear sign that increased vigilance and better home security are making a difference.

While there has been a modest rise since the pandemic low point in 2021, the overall picture is one of real progress.

Ireland continues to perform better than most European countries in terms of burglary rates and that’s likely down to a combination of strong alarm adoption and something you can’t measure as easily – a real sense of community.

We have fantastic neighbourhood networks, active local groups, and people who look out for each other, all of which help deter criminal activity.

Still, the risk hasn’t gone away.

We’ve seen nearly 150,000 burglaries in the last ten years, roughly one in every 12 homes, and winter is always the most active season.

That’s why we’re urging homeowners to take preventative steps.

Reinforce doors and windows, set your alarm every time you leave, and consider a monitored system.

Our data shows monitored homes are up to four times less likely to be burgled*, that’s a meaningful difference for families seeking peace of mind.”

Ireland’s burglary rate remains low by European standards**.

At 180 burglaries per 100,000 population, Ireland’s rate is 34% below the European average of 277.

The contrast with the UK is even starker with England and Wales experiencing 379 burglaries per 100,000 people, more than double Ireland’s rate.

This relative safety may be linked to Ireland’s high alarm ownership.

Half of Irish households have some form of alarm system, with 18% using professionally monitored systems, three times the European average of 6.3%***.

PhoneWatch’s data shows that homes with monitored alarms are up to four times less likely to be targeted*, suggesting that Ireland’s strong security culture is helping keep burglary rates lower than neighbouring countries.

PhoneWatch always advises homeowners to review their home security methods to ensure they are effective. Below are simple but impactful home security tips.

Home security tips from PhoneWatch:

Reinforce entry points: Ensure all doors (especially front and back doors) have strong locks and consider additional window locks.

Ensure all doors (especially front and back doors) have strong locks and consider additional window locks. Use your alarm consistently: Set your alarm every time you leave the house, even for short trips.

Set your alarm every time you leave the house, even for short trips. Consider a monitored alarm system: Homes with a professionally monitored alarm are significantly less likely to be targeted, providing peace of mind that someone is responding if an intrusion occurs.

Homes with a professionally monitored alarm are significantly less likely to be targeted, providing peace of mind that someone is responding if an intrusion occurs. Make your home look occupied: Use timers on lights or smart lighting to give the impression that someone is home, especially during long winter evenings or if you’re away.

For a detailed breakdown of the findings and expert tips to enhance your home security, visit HERE.