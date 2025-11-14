Emergency services deal with fallen trees during Storm Claudia

Firefighters from Tallaght are responding to fallen trees on the N81 at Mount Seskin (Image: Dublin Fire Brigade)

WATCH:

The council and emergency services are already dealing with downed trees thanks to high winds and heavy rains from Storm Claudia.

A Status Orange Rain warning for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow was issued by Met Éireann from 2pm Friday afternoon until 11am on Saturday, November 15.

Units from Tallaght Fire Station are on scene where a tree has fallen on the N81 at Mount Seskin just before 4pm this Friday afternoon, November 14, and traffic restrictions are in place.

Dublin Fire Brigade are also responding to a tree down at Castle Park in Tallaght, along with crews from South Dublin County Council, who have warned that significant flooding may occur in south Dublin thanks to due to “recent rainfall earlier this week which has led to saturated grounds and swollen rivers, combined with the upcoming heavy rainfall expected”.

Dublin City Council said they are “actively responding to an Orange Weather Warning for heavy rainfall currently in effect for Dublin” and warned that higher rainfall in the Dublin Mountains is expected to “impact rivers to the south of the city”.

“We are actively tracking flows on the Dodder, Camac, and Poddle rivers, the River Dodder requires particular vigilance this weekend,” Dublin City Council said.

They have also closed all Dublin City Council Parks 12pm Friday until 11am Saturday, cancelling all scheduled activities and events and asking members of the public to avoid entering parks until the weather warnings have expired.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately.

ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999.

For assistance from South Dublin County Council contact 01 4149000 or 01 4574907 out of business hours with any issues.