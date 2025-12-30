Council accumulate €1.9 million and issue 20,000 parking fines

The council has pulled in almost €2 million as a result of parking enforcement revenue in the last two years.

South Dublin County Council has accumulated over €1.9 million from parking fines issued in 2023 and 2024, with over 20,000 fines handed out in this period.

10,535 fines were issued in 2023, the most in any year this decade so far, with 9,696 being issued in 2024.

In 2020 and 2021, the number of valid fines issued fell on both sides of the 7,000 mark – showcasing a rise of 3,000 in only two years.

The figure in the previous two years makes up over half the figure of the decade so far, with just under €3.7 million collected since the beginning of the decade – figures for 2025 are expected to take this figure over €4 million.

The Council generates parking enforcement revenue through application of the Control of Parking Byelaws 2021.

Certain charges are applicable for parking in certain areas, relating to parking ticket fees, license and permit fees and suspension of parking meter bays.

Revenue is also generated through payment of Fixed Penalty Notices and payments made through the court service.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.