Councillors row over ‘the real meaning of Christmas’

A presentation on Tallaght Library services degenerated into a row between councillors over “the real meaning of Christmas” at a recent council meeting.

It followed a presentation on events and news from Tallaght, Castletymon and Mobile Libraries at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, December 15.

Cllr Paddy Holohan (Ind) raised a question with librarian Michelle Levy about whether Tallaght Library would be interested in hosting a Nativity crib for South Dublin County Council.

Councillors had discussed the feasibility of an outdoor crib (with or without live animals) at the full council meeting on Monday, December 8.

“Would the library take consideration for a crib and some sort of event around the crib, maybe not this year but another time?” Cllr Holohan asked.

“I think it would be a great event, a good educational experience for kids and would just remind them of what the real meaning around Christmas is, and to be able to do that would be special,” he added.

However, committee chair Cllr Louise Dunne (SF) took objection to Cllr Holohan’s comment on the meaning of Christmas.

“I support everyone in their beliefs, but I suppose the true meaning of Christmas for me wouldn’t be the same true meaning of Christmas for you,” she said.

Cllr Dunne said she did not get to contribute to the previous week’s debate around the crib as she had been unwell and unable to attend that council meeting.

“I’m atheist – can you let me speak?” she said, over repeated interjections from Cllr Holohan.

“I absolutely respect people’s beliefs and what they choose to believe… however the meaning of Christmas is not the meaning of Christmas for everyone and we also have to be mindful of that,” she added.

Cllr Dunne thanked Ms Levy for her contribution and attempted to move onto another motion before Cllr Holohan reminded her that he was still waiting on a response to his question.

“I don’t think she can make that decision here, that would have to be something they discuss,” Cllr Dunne said as Ms Levy doubled back on her way out of the chamber to answer.

“We don’t have a policy on cribs in the library so it’s something I’d have to discuss with senior management,” Ms Levy told Cllr Holohan.

