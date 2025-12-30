Cairn Homes lodge plans for 113 homes in Newcastle

A planning application has been lodged by Cairn Homes for over 100 new homes in Newcastle.

The Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) will see 113 homes on a 4.08 hectares site, Phase Four of Cairn Homes’ wider developments for lands in Newcastle South.

The proposed homes comprise of 53 two-storey houses – four two bed, 43 three-bed and six four-bed – as well as 60 apartment and duplex units – 30 two-bed and 30 three-bed in four three-storey buildings.

The development will also include total provision of one hectare of public open space “in a series of open space areas, including the remainder of the ‘Burgage South’ park”, 528sq m of communal open space for duplex and apartment units along with 149 car, 180 bicycle and eight motorcycle parking spaces, and “all internal roads, cycleways and footpaths”.

The development has been the subject to a Section 247 Pre-Application Consultation meeting with South Dublin County Council in December 2024 and a Stage 2 LRD meeting in June 2025, according to the planning report submitted as part of the application on December 2.

“It is respectfully submitted that the proposed development will provide an appropriate form of high-quality residential development comprising residential dwellings in the form of houses, apartments and duplex units, open space and all associated site development works on the subject lands,” the report said.

It noted the development would be a “suitable form, design and scale of development for this under-utilised site” within the existing settlement of Newcastle and that it would be “compliant in the context of national, regional and local planning policy”.

A decision is due from SDCC’s planning department by February 2026.

