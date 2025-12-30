Students launch annual photo expo in library

Ballyfermot College of Further Education Students launched their new photographic exhibition, Storytellers at Ballyfermot Library this past Tuesday December 9, reports Aine McEnroe.

The event formed as part of the college’s annual Christmas showcase and brought together family members, friends, staff and members of the local community to celebrate achievements of emerging photographers.

The theme of the exhibition, Storytellers allowed students to explore a range of themes from nature, to sport, urban photography, beauty standards and many different aspects of life as a young adult in modern Ireland.

The launch evening was officially opened by the Ballyfermot College Principal Cecilia Munro, whose words set the tone of festive and reflective for the occasion.

Munro spoke passionately about the importance of creativity in education and praised the students for their dedication and courage it takes to present their work with the public.

Hosting the exhibition in Ballyfermot Library holds particular significance as the library has long been a hub for learning and cultural activity.

The exhibition, curated by first and second year students from the level 5 and level 6 Content Creation and Photography Programmes, marks a significant moment in their artistic development.

The atmosphere throughout the launch was one of genuine celebration and curiosity, many visitors commented on the maturity evident in the exhibited work.

For the students, the evening offered a taste of what it means to present art publicly, standing beside their pieces and engaging in conversation about their work and the response of their viewers seeing their work for the first time.

The Storytellers exhibition is still open at Ballyfermot Library until early January, and the students warmly invite members of the public to visit.