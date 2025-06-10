Council comes to agreement for buying former Top Shop premises
South Dublin County Council has reached an agreement for the purchase of a newsagent shop in Cushlawn, Tallaght, to turn it into social housing units.
At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, May 26, Councillor Dermot Richardson (Ind) asked the Council for an update on their acquisition of the Top Shop, which has been on the market for over two years.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
