Family concerned for Eoghan’s (13) wellbeing
Eoghan O’Reilly from Tallaght has been missing since Sunday evening. Photo An Garda Siochana

William O ConnorJune 10, 2025 3:35 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is reported missing from the Springfield area of Tallaght since Sunday evening.

He was last seen in the area at approximately 5pm.

Eoghan is described as being approximately five feet in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Eoghan was wearing black and grey tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face jacket, and blue and black Nike Air Max shoes.

It is believed that Eoghan may have travelled to the Coolock, Dublin 17 area.

Gardaí and Eoghan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Eoghan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

