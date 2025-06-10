Stephen Jones in Falling To Earth at The Civic on June 11

“It had quite a short run in 2023,” remarks Glenview actor and playwright Stephen Jones.

A thrilling production from acclaimed playwright Eugene O’Brien, ‘Falling To Earth: My Summer With Bowie’ is an evocative and deeply personal story of music, longing, and self-discovery.

The powerhouse performance of Stephen Jones (‘Northern Lights’, ‘Into The Badlands’, etc.) brings this gripping one-man show to life, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey through a summer that changed everything.

Scut Kelly feels like an alien in his own hometown. ‘Falling to Earth – My Summer with Bowie’

Single, loveless, and caring for a father who had never shown him much care, his only solace comes from the music of Ziggy, The Thin White Duke, the man who fell to Earth with his Spiders from Mars.

But now, fate is about to intervene.

In an extraordinary twist of events, Scut’s world collides with that of his idol, David Bowie.

A once-in-a-lifetime encounter forces him to confront his dreams, his fears, and the painful reality of his past.

Can he navigate this new planet of possibilities, or will he come crashing back to Earth?

‘Falling to Earth’ was originally produced by Verdant Productions as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival.

It was previously performed in the Civic for 2 weeks from September to October 2023, where it was well received.

It is now coming back as part of a longer tour of six weeks, having begun on May 12 and running until June 21, with performances in Dublin, Waterford, Cork, Wicklow, and Belfast.

Stephen is also building off the success of the TG4 drama series ‘Northern Lights’, which saw him get nominated for the IFTA for ‘Best Script – Drama’, a “nice surprise”, according to Stephen.

Once this latest tour is finished, Stephen would like to “definitely take a holiday,” and readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for new projects of his that may be on the horizon…

‘Falling to Earth’ comes to the Civic on June 11 at 8pm, written by Eugene O’Brien, starring Stephen Jones, directed by Jim Nolan, and grant-aided by the Arts Council.

Don’t miss it!