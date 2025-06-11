Rhasidat and the Team of One made a real difference

THE Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain presented seven Lord Mayor’s Awards at the Mansion House this week.

Since 1989, this annual award ceremony is an opportunity for the Lord Mayor to highlight and acknowledge, in a special way, achievements of both individuals and groups.

The recipients of the Lord Mayor’s Awards for 2025 included Tallaght Athletics Club star Rhasidat Adeleke and Team Power of One.

Rhasidat Adeleke received the award in recognition of her achievements in athletics and her role in inspiring a new generation of young female athletes.

Team Power of One received the award in recognition of their achievement in the World’s Toughest Row and for raising awareness and funds for Heart Children Ireland and Children’s Heart Centre – CHI Crumlin in memory of Saoirse O’Driscoll from Lucan.

“These awards are a chance for me to say thank you, on behalf of all the citizens of Dublin, to some people who have made a real difference to the social fabric of life in our city,” said the Lord Mayor.

“Some of the award recipients will be well known to many of us, others not so. However, they are all very worthy of this award and I am delighted to be able to honour them in this way.”

Others recognised were Brendan Gleeson, Bryan Murray and Úna Crawford O’Brien, Brendan Gleeson, Johnny Sexton, Allen and Jay Bobinac and Isobel Henderson (Posthumous).