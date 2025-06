A woman was “petrified” in her own home according to a councillor as anti-social behaviour is an ongoing issue in one end of Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght.

At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, May 26, Cllr Niamh Whelan (SF) said residents of the Cill Cais estate have been impacted by growing anti-social behaviour and littering in an adjoining wooded area of the park, with bottles thrown at their windows and a “makeshift encampment.”