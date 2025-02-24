Search
Council form partnership for a new campaign ‘Telecoms for Everyone’
Venture is designed to empower residents with factual information

Council form partnership for a new campaign ‘Telecoms for Everyone’

Maurice GarveyFebruary 24, 2025 11:16 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council and the local authorities of Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, are in partnership with Connect research centre in Trinity College and Smart Dublin for a new campaign ‘Telecoms for Everyone.’

The venture is designed to empower residents with clear, factual information about the benefits and safety of telecoms infrastructure that supports digital connectivity in their local areas.

Read More


People ‘trapped’ in private rental market

News

“The rule at the current rate of 2pc is the only thing between myself, my daughter, and homelessness,” said a constituent of...

Safe School Zones Programme to extend its reach to seven other schools

News

Seven schools in Tallaght are to become part of South Dublin County Council’s ‘Safe School Zones Programme’ to have road safety around...

‘Outrage’ 224 households issued with notice to quit

News

A notice to quit was issued by private landlords to 224 households across South Dublin in 2024.South Dublin County Council released the...

Homeless households wait over five years for a home

News

Homeless households across South Dublin had to wait an average of 5.9 years before being allocated a home in 2024.South Dublin County...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST