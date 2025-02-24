Council form partnership for a new campaign ‘Telecoms for Everyone’
SOUTH Dublin County Council and the local authorities of Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, are in partnership with Connect research centre in Trinity College and Smart Dublin for a new campaign ‘Telecoms for Everyone.’
The venture is designed to empower residents with clear, factual information about the benefits and safety of telecoms infrastructure that supports digital connectivity in their local areas.