Plans to change vacant childcare facility to commercial premises
PLANS have been submitted with South Dublin County Council to change the use of a vacant childcare facility in Tallaght to a commercial premises.
Applicant Viscount Securities Unlimited is seeking planning permission for change of use at Block A, New Bancroft Centre, Greenhills Road Extension, Tallaght Bypass.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
