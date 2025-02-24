Search
Plans to change vacant childcare facility to commercial premises
Block A at New Bancroft Centre

Maurice GarveyFebruary 24, 2025 11:21 am

PLANS have been submitted with South Dublin County Council to change the use of a vacant childcare facility in Tallaght to a commercial premises.

Applicant Viscount Securities Unlimited is seeking planning permission for change of use at Block A, New Bancroft Centre, Greenhills Road Extension, Tallaght Bypass.

