Pupils have a ball ‘tapping into their creative sides’ showcasing artwork
Aarush, Alex and Reilly

Pupils have a ball ‘tapping into their creative sides’ showcasing artwork

Echo StaffFebruary 25, 2025 8:39 am

Students in Citywest Educate Together NS set their creativity free and had their artworks showcased in the school for a week.

Sixteen classes from junior infants to sixth class and two special needs classes participated in the project that came back for its second year after last year’s success.

“They studied artists such as Kandinsky, Monet, Matisse. They looked at techniques such as weaving, collage, and sculpture,” explained teacher Louise Maguire.

“Each class did their own piece of work. Some classes worked their learning in other subjects into their art such as spring and winter, lunar new year, the earth, weather, and ancient Egyptians.

“The children had a ball tapping into their creative sides.”

Like for all artists, the creative process was followed by presenting their work to the public.

On Monday, February 10, an exhibition was held in the school for all parents and members of the community, which will be open until Friday, February 14.

“There was a great turnout today from students and parents, the exhibition is open every morning and at pick-up times for both junior and senior classes,” said Louise on Monday.

