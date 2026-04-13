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Council go the extra mile for a new play area for Cushlawn
The area in Cushlawn

Council go the extra mile for a new play area for Cushlawn

James Roulston MooneyApril 13, 2026 10:59 am

A new play area will be installed in Tallaght after the council agreed to provide one for residents of the Cushlawn estate.

The new play area is expected to be located close to Killinarden Community Centre in the green space near Cushlawn Park, where a play space already exists.

However, Councillor Kay Keane noted that there are benefits to having the new space closer to the residential area, who tend to use the community centre’s playspace or the Aylesbury-located playground.

The roads children may use to get across to other local playgrounds are known to be busy bus routes, with the 65B, 77A and 82 among the buses known to pass nearby, and are used by residents of several estates.

Cllr Keane said: “Cushlawn is a big area and there are a lot of families that have young children that didn’t feel safe.

“The council went away, fair play to the managers, and they came back and said that they would approve a playspace in Cushlawn Park.”

The exact location of the new playspace is not yet known and South Dublin County Council has been contacted on this matter.

Cllr Keane stated that Cushlawn’s new play area will prove beneficial to the large estate in Killinarden and comes as a welcome move after it was not on the proposed plans for new playspaces in the county.

However, she noted that parents and households had made it clear the need for one whenever she canvassed the area.

“I got where the parents were coming from. It’s a huge area. To say there was a playground in Killinarden and one in Aylesbury – to be honest with you, it didn’t wash. You would always need adult supervision.

“If there’s a play space in Cushlawn, the kids know the area, they know where they are and there’s no huge buildup of traffic.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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