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Former youth club site set to be used for older person’s homes
The former youth centre site in Ballyfermot

Former youth club site set to be used for older person’s homes

James Roulston MooneyApril 13, 2026 10:54 am

Construction for a new six-unit older person’s housing development located on the site of a former youth centre in Ballyfermot is set to begin this year and last 12 months.

The construction of a new older person’s housing development on the site of the old Our Lady of Victory Youth Club on the Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot is expected to begin in Q4 of this year and take 12 months to complete.

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