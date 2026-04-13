Right of way to be removed to allow creation of transport hub

WATCH:

The removal of the public right of way at Belgard Square South in Tallaght has been proposed to allow for a bus layover facility to be developed by the NTA.

The proposed extinguishment of the public right of way at Belgard Square South has been recommended to be brought in front of all elected members in South Dublin County Council as part of the process of construction of a new bus layover facility in the area by the National Transport Facility.

This development is proposed to accommodate the increase in the volume of buses in the area because of the changes under BusConnects.

At the time of the planning application’s submission, the volume of buses in the area was expected to increase from 22 to 49 buses per hour.

Councillor Louise Dunne supported the proposal and noted that the closure should not have a large impact.

Cllr Dunne: “I think closing it outweighs the small number of cars that are using this slip road.”

SDCC’s Senior Engineer for Building Control, Taking in Charge, Roads Design and Construction John Hegarty noted that the design will not allow for any part-time movement through that area.

Mr Hegarty underlined the importance of safety in this proposed change and noted that the council is aware of “near misses” at the slip road.

He said: “There’s been many near misses, so we’ve been alerted to them over [a] number of years, but we knew this was coming.

“So, we just waited until this development started.”

The Senior Engineer stated that standstill traffic could enter the slip lane and meet traffic coming at 60km/h at an angle.

Mr Hegarty noted that it was “very, very important” that this proposal moved forward as it will facilitate the creation of a transport hub in Tallaght that is set to benefit Clondalkin and other areas.

The layover facility will be comprised of bus parking for 10 buses separated across two separate parking areas and some driver welfare facilities, including two toilet units.

Seven bays will be provided in the south layover and three in the layby to the north of Belgard Square South.

There will be one entrance point into the larger layover area located on the southern side of Belgard Square South.

Councillors will discuss the proposed extinguishment at the next full council meeting on Monday, April 13.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.