Prisoner caught with mobile phone in Cloverhill

A PRISONER caught with a mobile phone in Cloverhill was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.

Nigel Clancy (27), a Wexford man currently serving a sentence for a separate offence, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Garda Jack Walsh told the court that on February 29, 2024, a mobile phone was recovered from the defendant in the reception area of Cloverhill Prison at approximately 6.30pm.

The court heard Clancy has 35 previous convictions, none for the offence in question.

Defence solicitor Mark McMahon said his client was a young man who has struggled with addiction issues in the past, that the phone was for contacting his family. His brother, who had a strong impact on him, died last year.

Mr McMahon said Clancy was attending counselling in prison and pleaded for leniency.

The court heard Clancy spent two days in solitary following the discovery of a mobile phone.

Judge Peter White said it was a “serious offence” having a mobile phone in prison.

Judge White fined Clancy €300 to mark the consequences of the offence and warned the defendant that he “may not be so lucky next time.”

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme